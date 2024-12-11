Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDLX. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CDLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Amit Gupta sold 22,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $87,036.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,298.15. The trade was a 11.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 25,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $86,154.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,529.83. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 68,691 shares of company stock valued at $237,767. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Stock Up 4.9 %

CDLX opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $205.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 93.55% and a negative return on equity of 110.67%. The company had revenue of $67.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Cardlytics

(Get Free Report

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.