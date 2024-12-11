CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CCLDP stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. 13,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,061. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

