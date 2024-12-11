Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Trimmed by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,665,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,736,000 after purchasing an additional 469,108 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,267,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,360,000 after acquiring an additional 269,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,909 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,993,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,390,000 after acquiring an additional 110,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $53.13 and a 52-week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.24%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. Stephens dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.