Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.71.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $151.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Carvana Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $236.47 on Wednesday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $268.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23,646.50 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carvana will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.47, for a total transaction of $11,416,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,617,150.75. The trade was a 18.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 208,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.43, for a total transaction of $46,792,532.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,362,982.76. This trade represents a 69.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,022,063 shares of company stock worth $383,108,209. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

