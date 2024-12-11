Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cencora were worth $21,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cencora by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total value of $12,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 326,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,670,111.29. This trade represents a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 93,018 shares of company stock valued at $22,478,942 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.80.

Cencora Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $236.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.83 and a 12-month high of $253.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.68 and its 200-day moving average is $233.85.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

