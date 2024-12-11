CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $36.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. CeriBell traded as high as $31.82 and last traded at $31.82, with a volume of 9376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CeriBell from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

CeriBell ( NASDAQ:CBLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CeriBell will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

