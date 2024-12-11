CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.59 and last traded at $32.59, with a volume of 46297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CEVA from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $765.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 8.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 566,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after buying an additional 43,266 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the second quarter valued at $395,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 18.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in CEVA during the second quarter valued at $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

