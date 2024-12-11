Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $201.04 and last traded at $200.51, with a volume of 82999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,640. This trade represents a 10.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,212 shares of company stock valued at $378,707. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 418.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

