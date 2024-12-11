China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) to Issue $0.42 Dividend

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4178 per share on Tuesday, February 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.
China Construction Bank Price Performance
Shares of China Construction Bank stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 56,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,812. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $199.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.09.
About China Construction Bank
