China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) to Issue $0.42 Dividend

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4178 per share on Tuesday, February 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of China Construction Bank stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 56,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,812. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $199.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.09.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

