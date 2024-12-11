Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 318 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $512.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $561.02 and its 200 day moving average is $531.86.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.