Chiron Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,189,000 after acquiring an additional 62,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,083,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 547,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,567,000 after purchasing an additional 83,829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 201,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.44, for a total transaction of $41,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,299. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $2,328,836.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,694 shares in the company, valued at $128,380,774.32. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,298 shares of company stock worth $7,907,239. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $169.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.06 and a 200-day moving average of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.53 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.10%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.