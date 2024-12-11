Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Z. Synergy Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,005,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 130.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Z stock opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.89 and a beta of 2.01. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 56,750 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $4,108,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659.88. The trade was a 99.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $251,071.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,201.48. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,140 shares of company stock valued at $11,955,195. 23.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

