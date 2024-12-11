Chiron Investment Management LLC Sells 283 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chiron Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,296 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.1% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Netflix from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.00.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $913.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $797.01 and its 200 day moving average is $712.57. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $457.21 and a 12 month high of $935.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total transaction of $306,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,155 shares of company stock worth $159,682,799. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

