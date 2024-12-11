CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 523.6% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CHS Price Performance

Shares of CHS stock remained flat at $25.90 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,239. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63.

CHS Dividend Announcement

CHS Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

