Chubb Limited Files 8-K Form with the Securities and Exchange Commission

Chubb Limited recently filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reporting on events that transpired on December 9, 2024. Chubb Limited, a company based in Switzerland, specified its exact name and relevant jurisdiction of incorporation in the filing. The company’s principal executive offices are located at Baerengasse 32, Zurich, Switzerland, with a listed telephone number for contact.

In the filing, Chubb Limited indicated its compliance with the filing obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The report included the registration of various securities such as Common Shares and Senior Notes due in different years, with corresponding trading symbols and exchanges where they are listed.

Chubb Limited also disclosed pertinent information in Item 7.01 of the filing, relating to Regulation FD Disclosure. The company mentioned posting an investor presentation on its website, www.chubb.com, providing insights into financial performance, business specifics, strategic initiatives, and growth prospects. The presentation is slated for investor meetings post-December 9, 2024, and will be accessible for at least 60 days via the Investors tab or directly at the provided URL.

The Form 8-K was duly signed on behalf of Chubb Limited by General Counsel Joseph F. Wayland on December 9, 2024. The document adheres to the disclosure requirements set forth by the SEC, enabling transparency and compliance with regulatory standards. Investors and stakeholders can access the complete filing on the SEC’s official website for further details and insights into Chubb Limited’s recent developments.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

