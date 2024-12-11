Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 19498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Cielo Waste Solutions Trading Up 11.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$11.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.82.

Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

