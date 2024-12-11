Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $82.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

CIEN stock opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.22.

Ciena declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $135,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,604,752.01. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $196,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,877.04. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,489 shares of company stock worth $657,051. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 424.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 152.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Ciena by 118.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

