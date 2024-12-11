Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Decreased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 60,993 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5,313.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 44,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 44.1% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $9,873,562.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 783,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,059,857.14. This represents a 17.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,860 shares of company stock valued at $20,231,558 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $60.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 68.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

