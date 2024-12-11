Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Price

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $5.90 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MOMO. Bank of America lowered Hello Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hello Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

MOMO stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. Hello Group has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,773,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,716,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,736,000 after buying an additional 633,746 shares in the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,553,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,566,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 133,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

