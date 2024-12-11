Citizens Business Bank Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Citizens Business Bank cut its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Citizens Business Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,955 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 68,945 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,062 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 97.9% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 99,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 48.0% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLTR opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $80.91.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 155,539 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $5,446,975.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,542.38. The trade was a 31.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $823,158.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,748,867.94. This trade represents a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,407,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,536,217. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

