Citizens Business Bank Sells 750 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Citizens Business Bank lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $351.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 11,422,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $465,811,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 835,908,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,088,345,979.30. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,223,897 shares of company stock worth $2,232,505,985. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.92.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

