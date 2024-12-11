CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a growth of 331.5% from the November 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CLP Stock Performance

Shares of CLPHY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.34. 832,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,022. CLP has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61.

CLP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

