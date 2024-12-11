CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the November 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CN Energy Group. Stock Performance

CN Energy Group. stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,783. CN Energy Group. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

CN Energy Group. Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company’s activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production.

