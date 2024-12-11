Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Bought by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,258,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 129,773 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 32,138 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Codexis by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 19.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 275,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Codexis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDXS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Activity at Codexis

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 1,055,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $3,175,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,253,900. This trade represents a 14.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,166,000 shares of company stock worth $3,514,910. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Trading Up 4.0 %

CDXS opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.15. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.96.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Codexis had a negative net margin of 96.35% and a negative return on equity of 71.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Codexis Profile

(Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.