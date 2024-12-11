Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $201.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.42 and a 200-day moving average of $190.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52 week low of $160.39 and a 52 week high of $204.30.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

