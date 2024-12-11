Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Short Interest Up 150.0% in November

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CEFC stock remained flat at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732. Commercial National Financial has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Commercial National Financial’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

