Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ELPC opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile
