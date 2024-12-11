Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ELPC opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.