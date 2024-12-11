Comparing TruGolf (TRUG) & Its Rivals

Earnings and Valuation
This table compares TruGolf and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TruGolf
|$20.35 million
|-$360,000.00
|-1.09
|TruGolf Competitors
|$2.82 billion
|$65.74 million
|0.95
TruGolf’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TruGolf. TruGolf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility and Risk
TruGolf has a beta of -0.75, indicating that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruGolf’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, indicating that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares TruGolf and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TruGolf
|N/A
|N/A
|-21.06%
|TruGolf Competitors
|-69.94%
|-167.22%
|-27.87%
Summary
TruGolf rivals beat TruGolf on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
TruGolf Company Profile
TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.
Receive News & Ratings for TruGolf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruGolf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.