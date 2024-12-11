Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 568.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 25,512 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,132,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $242.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.76 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 78.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,589,044. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,482.90. This represents a 23.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,956 shares of company stock worth $46,058,091. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.