Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 285 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 444.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 144.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 109.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $129.42 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.73). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

