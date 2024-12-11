Continuum Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after buying an additional 5,417,753 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,410,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865,308 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $967,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,513,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,161,779,000 after purchasing an additional 487,191 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Down 3.1 %

INTC opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

