Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Thomas N. Tryforos Sells 83,310 Shares

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 83,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $5,153,556.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,601. This trade represents a 91.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Copart Trading Down 0.4 %

CPRT opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.31. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.87.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Copart

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Copart by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.