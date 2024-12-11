Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $0.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.