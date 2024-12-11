Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 114310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6096 per share. This is a positive change from Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter worth $97,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter valued at about $821,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
Further Reading
