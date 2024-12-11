Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 114310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $798.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6096 per share. This is a positive change from Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter worth $97,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter valued at about $821,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

