Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Trading Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.40. Approximately 2,286,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 510% from the average daily volume of 374,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.26.

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Desjardins lowered Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark lowered Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.90 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

