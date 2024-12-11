Critical Survey: Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) & RBC Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:RBCL)

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) and RBC Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:RBCL – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Vestis shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of RBC Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vestis and RBC Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestis 1 7 2 0 2.10 RBC Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Vestis currently has a consensus price target of $16.91, suggesting a potential upside of 1.77%. Given Vestis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vestis is more favorable than RBC Life Sciences.

This table compares Vestis and RBC Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestis 0.75% 9.07% 2.65% RBC Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vestis and RBC Life Sciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestis $2.81 billion 0.78 $20.97 million $0.16 103.88 RBC Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vestis has higher revenue and earnings than RBC Life Sciences.

Summary

Vestis beats RBC Life Sciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens. The company serves manufacturing, hospitality, retail, food processing, food service, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, automotive, and cleanroom industries. Vestis Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia.

About RBC Life Sciences

RBC Life Sciences, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products in North America, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company's Nutritional Products segment offers nutritional supplements and personal care products, including herbs, vitamins, and minerals; and natural skin, hair, and body care products through a network of independent distributors and license arrangements. Its products include Stem-Kine, a dietary supplement; Microhydrin and Microhydrin Plus antioxidants; VitAloe, a blend of research-backed ingredients; OliViva, an antioxidant beverage to support immune and cardiovascular system; Organic Spirulina, a nutritious alga that provides range of nutrients and easily digested proteins; and NeuroBright to support brain function, and enhance energy and acuity. This segments products also comprise Colo-Vada Plus, a colon cleansing program; HydraCel to enhance the quality of drinking water; 24 Seven, a multivitamin/mineral supplement; Immune 360 to nourish and support the function of the immune system; and Aloe Gelee gel that provides the soothing and moisturizing. Its Medical Products segment offers wound care products for the treatment and healing of wounds, such as pressure ulcers, leg ulcers, cuts, burns, and abrasions. Its products include cleansers, dressings, hydrogels, collagen, calcium alginates, moisture barriers, antimicrobials, and a hydrogel wound dressing with Lidocaine. This segment also offers other wound care products designed to reduce destruction to skin and tissue caused by radiation; and to reduce pain and itching in the skin, and the internal mucosa caused by radiation reactions or reactions to various cancer medications. This segment sells its products under the MPM Medical brand to hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, and pharmacies through a network of medical/surgical supply dealers and pharmaceutical distributors. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

