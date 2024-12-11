Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Passumpsic Savings Bank

Passumpsic Savings Bank lowered its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Crocs comprises approximately 2.1% of Passumpsic Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Passumpsic Savings Bank’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 375.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 64.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Williams Trading raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,404.40. This represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CROX opened at $111.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.71 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.