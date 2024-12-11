Crystal Amber (LON:CRS) Trading 0.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Crystal Amber (LON:CRS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 114.50 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 114.50 ($1.46). Approximately 37,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 68,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.45).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.24. The company has a current ratio of 354.55, a quick ratio of 441.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of £95.30 million, a P/E ratio of 673.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

