Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Compass Point

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Compass Point from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR opened at $137.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $94.09 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $518.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 47.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $553,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,525.92. This represents a 58.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 14,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,423 shares in the company, valued at $13,026,597.08. This represents a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,033. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.7% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 28,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

