Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 79.20 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 81.10 ($1.03). 2,490,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 3,776,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.45 ($1.04).

Currys Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £892.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,950.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81.

About Currys

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Featured Articles

