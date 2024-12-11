CurveBeam AI Limited (ASX:CVB) Insider Acquires A$29,750.00 in Stock

CurveBeam AI Limited (ASX:CVB – Get Free Report) insider Robert Lilley bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$29,750.00 ($18,949.04).
CurveBeam AI Stock Performance
About CurveBeam AI
CurveBeam AI Limited engages in the development and manufacture of point-of care specialized weight bearing medical imaging equipment in Europe and North America. The company builds artificial intelligence tools to aid in bone separation and segmentation, empowering orthopedic surgeons to make 3D-based deformity measurements to inform clinical decisions.
