D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 49809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$29.73 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.43.

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

