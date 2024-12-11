DA Davidson Estimates THOR Industries Q2 Earnings

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for THOR Industries in a research note issued on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on THO. StockNews.com downgraded THOR Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.

NYSE THO opened at $106.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 2,050.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 548.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at $15,169,075. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

