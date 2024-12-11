Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s (PLAY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Truist Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $56.00. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Shares of PLAY opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $502,087.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,128.49. The trade was a 21.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 22,338.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

