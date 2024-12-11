David Baszucki Sells 333,334 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $19,103,371.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,409,896.45. The trade was a 72.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 20th, David Baszucki sold 6,460 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $332,237.80.
- On Monday, November 18th, David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $8,451,632.86.
- On Friday, October 25th, David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,025,056.20.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $7,593,302.96.
Roblox Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Roblox by 20,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Roblox by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
Further Reading
