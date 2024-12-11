DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.38 and last traded at $73.38, with a volume of 15 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.38.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of DCC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.43.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

