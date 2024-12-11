Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 344,000 shares, an increase of 177.4% from the November 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Digital Brands Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.47% of Digital Brands Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Brands Group alerts:

Digital Brands Group Trading Down 23.9 %

NASDAQ DBGI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,435,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,557. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. Digital Brands Group has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The company has a market cap of $3.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.