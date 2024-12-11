Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 3.7% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. now owns 463,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares in the last quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. now owns 319,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 30,245 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

