Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $9,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,710,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,827 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,967,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 106.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,063,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,439,000 after buying an additional 1,063,231 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,071,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 182.1% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,715,000 after acquiring an additional 443,291 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

