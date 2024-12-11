Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,571,689 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 252% from the previous session’s volume of 446,552 shares.The stock last traded at $42.27 and had previously closed at $41.89.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,822,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,391,000 after buying an additional 441,160 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,877,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 493,911 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,633,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,515,000 after purchasing an additional 79,374 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,531,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,487,000 after purchasing an additional 475,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,001,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,451,000 after purchasing an additional 86,747 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

